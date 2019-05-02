Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2019-05-02

Lifestyle Content Partnership

'When Should I Start Getting Checked?' Rockland Physician Answers Women's Screening Questions

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Good Samaritan Hospital
Dr. Lisa Ferrara explains the importance of cancer screenings at various ages.
Dr. Lisa Ferrara explains the importance of cancer screenings at various ages. Photo Credit: Westchester Medical Center

Unfortunately for women, cancer comes in various shapes, sizes and severity. However, knowing when -- and where -- to begin screening for these illnesses can greatly reduce the likelihood of developing an undiagnosed case later in life.

Dr. Lisa Ferrara, internal medicine physician at Bon Secours Medical Group, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), recommends women follow these guidelines when screening:

General : Blood pressure, weight, diabetes and cholesterol at annual primary-care visits.

Breast cancer: Age 40­-75, annual mammogram; continue based on age, life expectancy and health risks.

Cervical cancer: Age 21-65, pap smears every three years; this can be extended to every five years if combined with a human papilloma virus (HPV) test.

Colon cancer: Begin screening at age 45 or 50, depending on family history. Screenings include colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, stool occult and fecal immunochemical (FIT), and stool DNA (Cologard testing).

Hepatitis C: Once for anyone born between 1945 and 1965.

Lung cancer: Age 55­-79, annually, for asymptomatic smokers and former smokers.

Skin cancer: Depends upon skin type and family history.

Visit Bon Secours Medical Group, a member of Westchester Medical Center Health Network, to learn more.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Good Samaritan Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

