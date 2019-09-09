Westchester County Boy, 5, Dies Months After Cancer Diagnosis

Jackson DiDona of Valhalla loved playing T-ball and flag football.

He was fascinated by police officers and firefighters. Spiderman, legos, blocks and cars were some of his favorite things.

Jackson was a normal 5-year-old in many ways but one: Cancer.

Several months after being diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare brain tumor, Jackson passed away.

More than $15,300 had been raised as of Monday on a GoFundMe for the boy's family.

Jackson DiDona

"Many of the medical treatments Jackson needed were not covered by insurance, causing the family to struggle financially," campaign organizer Simon Ruiz wrote.

"The money from this go fund me campaign will assist Jackson's parents in paying for a traditional Catholic burial."

Jackson's family penned a heartfelt obituary for him, recalling many of the happy times they shared -- such as when he slobbered all over a karaoke microphone because he was singing his heart out, or pranked his dad with sour powder in his drink.

"Jackson will be missed by his family, friends, and everyone who knew him, and," the family wrote, "as we’ve learned, by those who were inspired by his bravery and strength."

He is survived by his parents Gregory and Lori, and brother, Joseph.

Visitation is from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Wanamaker and Carlough Funeral Home in Suffern. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Sept. 12 at the St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Blauvelt.

Cremation will be private.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.