Vote Now: Here's What New Yorkers Think About Fruitcake - How About You?

If you’re not the biggest fan of fruitcake, you’re not alone.

Poll What do you think about fruitcake? Yum! Yuck! Submit Vote View Results Current Results What do you think about fruitcake? Yum! 49%

Yuck! 51% Back to Vote

A new survey conducted by the Siena College Research Institute has revealed a number of holiday-based statistics, and the stat surrounding the quirky seasonal dessert really takes the cake.

According to the survey, only-one third of all New Yorkers enjoy fruitcake. But here’s the catch: half of those aged 65 and older say it’s a delicious treat.

On the other hand, about 44 percent of New Yorkers, and more than half of those between the ages of 35 and 64, say that they think fruitcake is disgusting and would never eat it.

Where do you stand? Is fruitcake getting the respect - or lack thereof - that it deserves? Take our own poll or share your thoughts with us by leaving comments.

For the rest of the Siena Research Institute’s survey results, click here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.