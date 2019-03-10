Contact Us
Video: Mountain Lion Caught On Camera In Upstate NY

Zak Failla
A mountain lion was caught on camera perusing an upstate New York street.
A mountain lion was caught on camera perusing an upstate New York street. Video Credit: Facebook via Cici Marie LaPierre

An upstate New Yorker received a surprise visitor recently, when he may have spotted a mountain lion perusing an area roadway.

Cici Marie LaPierre posted a video on Facebook that has since gone viral on social media of an animal that was walking on Main Street in Saranac Lake last month.

In the video, one of the passengers in the vehicle questions whether it is a mountain lion, as it looks back before going on its way. Some commenters on social media have proclaimed that the animal in the video was not a mountain lion, but could be a bobcat, cougar, line, or similar predators.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, “mountain lions do not have a native, self-sustaining population in New York State. They have been absent from this state since the late 1800s; however, there have been a few isolated sightings. Each sighting involved cougars that are not native to New York.

“A couple of sightings involved captive mountain lions that escaped from licensed facilities in New York State. Another sighting involved a wild cougar that traveled through New York as it trekked nearly 1,800 miles east from its native population in South Dakota.”

