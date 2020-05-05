Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Video: Hudson Valley Man Wins $50K On Wheel Of Fortune

Michael Desisto solves the Bonus Round puzzle "A GLORIOUS OCCASION" and wins $50,000.
Michael Desisto solves the Bonus Round puzzle "A GLORIOUS OCCASION" and wins $50,000. Video Credit: Wheel Of Fortune

“A GLORIOUS OCCASION,” indeed.

A Hudson Valley man won big on Wheel of Fortune, claiming a $50,000 grand prize on an episode that aired on Saturday, May 2.

Ulster County resident Michael Desisto, of West Hurley, made the most of his time on the show, racking up $32,050 in the opening rounds before picking the right letters in the final round.

Desisto chose “event” as the final category, and selected C, D, G, and O, to go along with the traditional R, S, T, L, N, E that are provided to contestants in the final round.

When the letters were placed on the board by co-host Vanna White, Desisto was left with _ GLOR_O_S OCC_S_ON, and he was quick to shout “a glorious occasion!” to claim his prize.

In total, Desisto walked away with $82,050 in prize money.

Wheel of Fortune has been a fixture on televisions for nearly four decades, led by host Pat Sajak and White. In its 38th year, the show began as a daytime program before moving to its now traditional nighttime slot in 1983.

