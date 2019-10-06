Video: Deer Crashes Through Window Of Hair Salon

Oh, deer.

A hairstylist and pair of customers got quite a shock when a deer came crashing into a salon on Long Island.

The incident occurred in Suffolk County at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Oct. 5 at Be.you.tiful Hair Salon on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma.

After crashing through a glass window adjacent to the front door, the young buck partially landed on a female customer waiting on a couch before barreling toward the rear entrance.

The deer then abruptly changed directions and exited through the front door, crashing the glass.

The salon posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page with the comment: "This just happened."

The deer was not located after the incident. The customer on the couch reportedly was evaluated at a local hospital after experiencing head and leg pain.

