Two Shows Filmed In Hudson Valley Reel In 14 Emmy Award Nominations

Two shows filmed in Westchester County have received a total of 14 Emmy nods.

The HBO Max comedy "The Flight Attendant" and the Netflix drama "Halston" both received nominations in the award ceremony, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 19.

"The Flight Attendant," which stars Kaley Cuoco, received nine Emmy nominations. Westchester County said the series featured a number of scenes that were filmed in the county, including scenes filmed at The Galleria in White Plains, the Motel 6 in Elmsford and a home on Buckout Road in West Harrison.

"The Flight Attended" received nominations in the following categories:

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

"Halston," which stars Ewan McGregor, received five nominations. Westchester County said the show filmed an episode set in Versailles, France at W.B. Thompson Mansion in Yonkers. The series also featured scenes in White Plains.

"Halston" was nominated for Emmys in the following categories:

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Music Supervision

“It’s a point of hometown pride to see our locations featured in award-winning productions," County Executive George Latimer said. "Film and television production is important to our regional economy. The nominations represent just a fraction of the success we have had with the film and television industry, which in 2019 generated $45 million in economic impact in Westchester.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.