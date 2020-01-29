TV Reality Show 'Restaurant Impossible' Spotlights Area Eatery

A Hudson Valley restaurant in need of a makeover will take center stage on Food Network this week when it's featured on “Restaurant Impossible.”

Orange County eatery Chianti Cow, in Greenville between Port Jervis and Middletown, will be featured on the popular Food Network show at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

In the episode “Out With The Old, In With The New,” Celebrity chef Robert Irvine, his production crew and a host of community volunteers had two days and a $10,000 budget to help completely renovate, remodel and transform the restaurant formerly known as “Carmines.”

Irvine reportedly was made aware of the Chianti Cow’s struggles when younger staff reached out to the producers of “Restaurant Impossible,” stating that they needed help. The eatery has been owned by chef Keith O’Connor and his wife Lisa for two decades.

As part of the renovation, Irvine and his crew completely gutted Chianti Cow, taking out all of the furniture and fixtures before repainting, refinishing and other improvements were made.

“At Carmine's Chianti Cow in (New York) Chef Robert Irvine meets an owner whose identity crisis is threatening his restaurant,” the episode’s description states. “Stuck in a rut serving the same food as the previous owner, Chef Keith needs a wake-up call or this potential small-town gem is doomed to close.”

The “Restaurant Impossible” episode featuring Chianti Cow will air at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 on the Food Network Channel. It will re-air at midnight on Friday, Jan. 31 and at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.