A winning lottery ticket valued at nearly $20,000 was sold at a supermarket in Westchester County.

New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 29 that a first-prize winning Take 5 valued at $19,956 was sold at a ShopRite in White Plains.

The grocery store is located at 29 Mamaroneck Ave.

The winning numbers were reported as 12-14-17-25-28.

