Top-Prize Winning NY Lottery Take 5 Ticket Sold At Market In Region

A top-prize winning New York Lottery ticket worth nearly $20,000 that was sold at a market in the region could be burning a hole in one lucky player's pocket after the latest midday Take 5 draw.

In Sullivan County, a jackpot-winning $19,565.50 Take 5 ticket was sold at the Liberty Quick Mart attached to the Sunoco station on North Main Street in the Village of Liberty.

The winning numbers for the Take 5 midday drawing on Wednesday, March 9 were 11-27-32-34-36.

In addition to the top prize, New York Lottery paid out 56 $506 prizes for players who matched four numbers, 2,245 $21.50 third-place prizes, and 23,143 lotto players matched two numbers that won them a free quick pick ticket.

It is unclear who purchased the winning lottery ticket, which has not been cashed in.

According to New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

