Throw-Back Hudson Valley Restaurant Cited For 'Fun' Menu, Many Dishes

A "throw-back" restaurant in Northern Westchester is getting high marks for its food, as well as being a comfy, affordable place to dine.

Golden House in Jefferson Valley has become a go-to takeout spot for many locals as well as a favorite with families who want to enjoy a Chinese meal like they used to gobble down in the "old days."

Its menu features all of the favorites along with dishes with fun names including Fun Mein or Chow Fun, the Pu-Pu Platter, and the Hawaii Five-O, as well as the more commonly called chicken with mixed veggies, sweet and sour pork, and plenty of seafood dishes of all varieties.

Some favorites from local reviewers include the jumbo egg rolls, fried rice, scallion pancakes, and a host of others.

One reviewer commented on the great service along with the wonton soup that is chocked full of pork, veggies, and of course, wontons.

Another loved the "old-style" feel of the place and the jumbo eggs and dumplings.

The menu is several pages long and features a little of something for everyone.

The restaurant is known for its friendly owner and good service, as well as being kid-friendly.

Prices are very moderate for the quality of food.

Takeout is available with chairs for waiting.

The restaurant is located at 3639 Hill Blvd., in Jefferson Valley.

