North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Lifestyle

This Rockland County Village Ranks As Poorest In New York

New Square in Ramapo has been named New York's poorest town in a new report. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

While America is among the richest countries in the world, it is also home to several poor communities, even in the Hudson Valley

A new study by 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the median annual household income of more than 2,600 cities, towns and villages to determine which municipalities are the poorest in each state across the country.

“North America, home to less than than 5 percent of the global population, accounts for about one-fourth of global economic output,” 24/7 Wall St. said. “Meanwhile, in South Asia, where nearly 25 percent of the world’s population resides, the region’s economic activity accounts for less than 4 percent of global gross domestic product.”

With a median household income of approximately $23,924 - compared to the state’s $62,765 median income - and a poverty rate of 64.4 percent (15.1 percent statewide), the Rockland County village of New Square in the town of Ramapo has the dubious distinction of being New York’s poorest town.

According to the new report, New Square has a median home value of $338,200 - higher than the state’s median of $293,000 - and a population of just under 8,000.

The complete list of America’s poorest places can be found here .

