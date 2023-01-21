This NY Locale Among Best For First-Time Homebuyers, Report Says

New homebuyers would do well to check out this New York locale before signing that first mortgage, according to a new ranking.

Watervliet, located in Albany County, ranks number eight on the top ten best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023, according to Realtor.com.

The real estate website said it ranked 659 cities and towns with populations of more than 5,000 that are located within the 100 largest metro areas.

It then used a variety of criteria to rank them, including the share of 25 to 34-year-olds in a given area, availability of homes for sale, and housing affordability.

The site also looked at things like forecasted unemployment rates, average commute times, and forecasted home sales and home price growth.

Portsmouth, Virginia took the top spot, while Somersworth, New Hampshire came in at number ten.

Two other New York locales, Eggertsville in Erie County and Mattydale in Onondaga County ranked seventh and ninth, respectively.

View the complete ranking on Realtor.com’s website.

