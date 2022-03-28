This Italian Eatery Remains One Of Most Popular 'Evening Out Restaurants' In Area

If you are searching for the perfect "night out" restaurant, one Hudson Valley spot earns high marks by reviewers for offering the perfect ambiance for a special dinner.

Rraci Restaurant in Putnam County, located on the New York/Connecticut border inches into Brewster, has been a popular spot with foodies and locals for years.

Fresh pasta, beautiful cocktails, linen tablecloths, puffy, floating desserts, and soft lighting all add to that "night out" feel, reviewers say.

"This is one of our favorite evenings out restaurants, white tablecloth service, generous drinks, and superior staff. The food is just marvelous," wrote Yelp reviewer Tina R.

The restaurant's menu focuses on the aftermentioned homemade pasta dishes (made in-house daily), fresh fish, steaks, and more.

Some favorite dishes mentioned included several ravioli and lasagna dishes, the veal and lamb chops, and the fresh fish of the day.

Desserts are another big deal at Rraci's with a pastry chef who knows his way around a chocolate cake and mousse and tarts, reviewers say.

Another big draw is the service. Just about every reviewer mentions the great service provided as well as the outside patio for dining.

Reservations can book out several weeks in advance, especially for weekend nights, so make sure you have one. To make a reservation online, click here or call 845-278-6695 to speak with a live person.

The restaurant is located at 3670 Danbury Road in Brewster.

