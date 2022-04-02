This Is The Real Reason We Need Sleep According To New Study

Researchers have published a new study on why we need sleep.

A new study by Bar-Ilan University in Israel found that sleep helps animals repair DNA that has been damaged or broken, according to the Daily Beast.

A co-author of the study told the news outlet that DNA accumulates damage through a variety of factors, such as physical stress and radiation, and the body's repair systems work best at times of rest.

In the study, researchers looked at zebrafish and found that sleep increased DNA repair among the animals.

"In flies, zebrafish, mice, and humans, DNA damage levels increase during wakefulness and decrease during sleep," the researchers reported. "Here, we show that 6 h of consolidated sleep is sufficient to reduce DNA damage in the zebrafish dorsal pallium."

Read the full report from the Daily Beast here.

