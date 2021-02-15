This Is Favorite Sandwich In NY, Food & Wine Says: What Do You Think?

In a celebration of lunch, Food & Wine magazine has come out with a list of the best sandwiches in every state.

And, in a move that supports the list’s acumen, they didn’t try to say which restaurant serves the best sandwich in New York - that debate may never be settled.

Can you guess what the top sandwich in New York is?

What makes a sandwich the “best” in each state, according to Food & Wine, is how iconic the food is. Visual appeal, trends, and availability were not considered. Also not allowed on the list: burgers, hotdogs, burritos, tacos, and barbecue. Sandwich legends only, the magazine said.

New York is known for several sandwiches - the Reuben, chopped cheese, over-stuffed deli sandwiches, and bagel and lox.

But New York’s best sandwich, according to Food & Wine, is the thick-cut, hot pastrami on rye.

The magazine will send you to Katz's Delicatessen on East Houston Street for one of the best, most-authentic NY pastrami on ryes around, but people here know there are excellent lobster rolls to be had across the state.

Among the many places serving delectable hot pastrami on rye sandwiches are David’s Brisket House and Deli in Brooklyn, Barney Green Grass on Amsterdam Avenue, Liebman’s Kosher Delicatessen in the Bronx, SE Port Deli in Setauket, Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub and Restaurant in Syracuse, and Ragonese Italian Imports in Albany.

In other nearby states, Food & Wine said the top sandwiches are:

Massachusetts - Clam roll is a grilled, buttery hotdog bun stuffed with tender, fried clams and served with tartar sauce and lemon.

Vermont - Jambon-beurre (which means “ham-butter”) is a fine ham on a crispy, toasted, buttered baguette.

Connecticut-style lobster roll - made with sweet butter instead of mayonnaise.

To see what the top sandwiches in other staters are, visit the story at Food & Wine online.

