This Hudson Valley Shop Serves Up Best Ice Cream In NY State, New Report Says

Ice cream lovers in the Hudson Valley can rejoice now that one of their own ice cream shops has been named as having the best ice cream in the state in a new report.

Fortunes Ice Cream in the tiny village of Tivoli, in Northwest Dutchess County, made the grade in the report by "Food & Wine" magazine.

The brightly colored shop full of wonderful deliciousness opened just before the pandemic by Bard College grads Brian Ackley and Lisa Farjam who had just moved back to the area from Brooklyn.

The couple weren't chefs and didn't work in any restaurants, they just knew that when entertaining, Ackley could make a mean ice cream.

Fortunes Ice Cream Google Maps street view

When the couple was taking a walk one day they spied a storefront at 55 Broadway and said if they could get that building they would open an ice cream shop. Well, they got the shop, and now they are serving up icy cones with chic flavors such as rosewater pistachio, and even vegan chocolate.

But they didn't forget the good old normal ice cream lovers either with all the favorites, but the fruit needs to be in season.

All of the dairy and most of the ingredients are from the Hudson Valley and now the two former Brooklyn-lovers are living an ice cream dream in Tivoli.

For those who want to sample and decide for yourself if they really make the best in the state, they serve from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.