North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
This Hudson Valley Diner Ranks Among Best In America, New Report Says

Nicole Valinote
5681 NY-28 in Phoenicia
5681 NY-28 in Phoenicia Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A longtime Hudson Valley eatery is one of the best diners in the United States, according to a new report from Tasting Table.

The website shared its list of the best diners across the country on Thursday, June 23.

Phoenicia Diner, located in Ulster County, made the list thanks to its seasonal menu and use of locally-sourced ingredients, along with its popular coffee from a local roaster, Tasting Table reported. 

The diner is located at 5681 Route 28 in Phoenicia.

Read the full report from Tasting Table here.

