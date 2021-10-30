This Hudson Valley County Ranks No. 1 In NY For Most Animal-Related Crashes

With the weather cooling down and winter approaching, AAA is cautioning New Yorkers to exercise more caution on the road as the number of deer and animals coming out of the wild is expected to rise.

AAA released a new study that found that October, November, and December are the peak months for animal crashes - largely by deer - in New York.

According to AAA, there were 33,956 animal-related crashes in the Empire State in 2020, the second-highest rate in the past decade, representing one crash every 16 minutes.

The study found that multiple Hudson Valley counties had the most animal crashes in 2020, including Orange County, which topped the list by more than 100 with 1,427 reported crashes.

In New York, the top 10 counties for animal crashes in 2020, according to AAA, were:

Orange : 1,427;

: 1,427; Suffolk: 1,310;

Monroe: 1,310;

Oneida: 1,279;

Ontario: 1,206;

St. Lawrence: 1,196;

Ulster : 1,143;

: 1,143; Jefferson: 1;142;

Dutchess : 1,015;

: 1,015; Onondaga: 970.

AAA said that drivers should be particularly vigilant after dark, as most crashes are common between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. before the clock changes, and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. after the clock changes during the evening rush when the sun sets.

“Drivers should always be on the lookout for hazards on the road, but the danger of deer increases every fall,” Elizabeth Carey, a director of public relations for AAA said.

“Car-deer collisions can be both deadly and costly. Drivers should pay close attention, avoid distractions and scan the road for deer when traveling on area roadways.”

