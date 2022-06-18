Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
This Eatery Serves Up Best Sandwich In NY, New Report Says

Nicole Valinote
El Mofongo Restaurant, located at 684 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead
El Mofongo Restaurant, located at 684 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island eatery serves up the best sandwich in New York, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The publication shared a list of the best sandwiches in every state on Friday, March 11.

The website determined that New York's best sandwich is the "Pan Con Lechon" that is served on Long Island at Hempstead's El Mofongo Restaurant.

The Dominican restaurant is located at 684 Fulton Ave.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

