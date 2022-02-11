Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: ID Released For 26-Year-Old Killed In Hudson Valley Crash
Lifestyle

This Eatery Named Most Romantic Restaurant In New York

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A pasta dish served at the restaurant
A pasta dish served at the restaurant Photo Credit: Lily S. / Yelp

A publication has shared its pick for the most romantic restaurant in New York just in time for Valentine's Day.

Il Buco Alimentari in New York City, was named the most romantic eatery in the state by Eat This, Not That. It is located at 53 Great Jones St. in the Bowery section of Manhattan.

The publication shared a ranking of the most romantic restaurants in all 50 states on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Il Buco Alimentari was named to the list thanks to its Valentine's Day tasting menu. Guests can order four courses at $95 per person.

The restaurant offers artisanal pasta dishes and pizzas, along with a variety of other main courses.

"I had lunch here the other day and enjoyed the atmosphere of nice food in a gourmet food store environment," Jonathan D., of Massachusetts, said in a Yelp review. "The staff was friendly and the striped bass main course was cooked well with crispy sweet potatoes. We also tried the beets which were a good contorni. Overall, worth a trip"

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.