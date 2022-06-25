This 10-Second Test May Predict How Long You'll Live, Brand-New Study Says

Maybe flamingos have the right idea.

After all, experts say the birds are more stable for long periods of time on one leg than they are on two.

Now, a new study indicates the ability to stand on one leg may also prove to be positive for humans.

Those participating in the research who were unable to stand on one foot for 10 seconds or more were twice as likely to die in the next 10 years, according to findings published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine earlier this week.

"Balance quickly diminishes after the mid-50s, increasing the risk for falls and other adverse health outcomes," the report said.

The 10-second one-legged stance tests were assessed in 1,702 individuals aged 51 to 75 years between 2008 and 2020, 68 percent of whom were men.

The ability to successfully complete the 10-second stance test "is independently associated with all-cause mortality and adds relevant prognostic information beyond age, sex and several other anthropometric and clinical variables," the report noted.

Click here to read the complete findings of the study.

