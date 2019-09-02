These Rockland County Locales Rank Among Safest In State

A new report from Backgroundchecks.org named two Rockland County municipalities among the "safest cities" in New York.

Background Checks analyzed the most recent FBI crime report and put together this resource, which shows that New York has an overall crime rate at less than half that of the country's.

Overall, New York's violent crime rate is 24th lowest in the country, but the state is just 5th in property crime, according to Background Checks.

These municipalities in Rockland County made the list:

37. Clarkstown Town

42. Ramapo Town

Full list

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.