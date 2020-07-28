Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
These Rockland County Communities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Joe Lombardi
Niche 2020 Best Places To Live.
Niche 2020 Best Places To Live. Photo Credit: Niche

Rockland County is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

Piermont, cited for its "amazing" general atmosphere, is the No. 1-rated municipality in the county. You can read the Niche entry here.

Spackenkill is followed by No. 2 South Nyack, No. 3 Upper Nyack, No. 4 New City and No. 5 Bardonia to make up the Top 5 for Rockland County.

You can view each entry and the entire list here.

