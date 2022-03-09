These NYers Rank Highest On New Forbes Richest People List

New York is home to some of the wealthiest businessmen and women in the US, according to a new Forbes ranking.

The global media company released the Forbes 400 of 2021, which includes several familiar faces to New Yorkers highlighted by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who cracked the top 10 this year.

Each year, Forbes runs the numbers to determine the wealthiest residents in each of the 50 states, including more than 750 candidates who were whittled down to the top 400 wealthiest Americans.

According to Forbes, their reporters interviewed employees, handlers, peers, rivals, and attorneys while poring over thousands of SEC documents, court records, and news articles to determine the ranking.

In New York, Bloomberg took the top spot (10th overall) with an overall net worth of approximately $70 billion, according to Forbes.

Bloomberg - who has a North Salem estate in Northern Westchester - co-founded the Bloomberg LP media company in 1981 now owns nearly 90 percent of the business, which boasts revenues exceeding $10 billion annually.

He served as mayor in New York City for 12 years before announcing a failed presidential run in 2019 before dropping out after spending hundreds of millions to challenge former President Donald Trump.

Julia Koch and her family were ranked 16th overall on the Forbes 400 list with a net value of $52.1 billion after she and her children inherited a 42 percent stake in Koch Industries from her husband, who died in August 2019.

With a net worth of approximately $37.4 billion, Stephen Schwarzman, the son of a dry goods store owner who founded the private equity firm Blackstone with fellow billionaire Peter Peterson in 1985 landed at number 19 on the list.

Coming in at 25th on the Forbes 400 list was New Yorker Leonard Lauder, who built a $28.9 billion empire while running Estee Lauder for more than three decades.

Hedge fund manager Jim Simons was 28th on the list with a net worth of $24.4 billion after founding Renaissance Technologies, “an esteemed quantitative trading firm that manages about $55 billion,” according to Forbes.

In total 68 New Yorkers made the Forbes 400 of 2021. The complete list with a breakdown of the most wealthy Americans can be found here.

