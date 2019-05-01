These New York Eateries Rank Among 'Best Food Joints' In Nation

A number of New York restaurants have been ranked among the nation’s top “hole-in-the-wall” eateries, according to a new list compiled by The Daily Meal.

From diners to burger stands, taco bars and more, hole-in-the-wall eateries come in all shapes and sizes. Here are the top New York establishments that made the cut:

Baohaus (Manhattan): This 14th Street hidden gem has just a handful of stools inside its brick walls but plenty of tasty Taiwanese fare.

Burger Joint (Manhattan): Nestled at 119 W. 56th Street, Burger Joint provides the authentic "hole-in-the-wall" experience with bare booths, wall scribblings, paper wrappings, and of course, mouthwateringly delicious burgers.

Caracas Arepa Bar (Manhattan): Described as the best New York locale for Venezuelan fare, Caracas Arepa Bar on E. 7th Street provides a warm and cozy space to enjoy authentic cuisine.

Charles' Country Pan Fried Chicken (Manhattan): Sitting comfortably on Frederick Douglass Boulevard, this eatery serves up Harlem soul-food staples like skillet-fried chicken and homestyle sides.

Eisenberg's (Manhattan): In business since 1929, Eisenberg's on Fifth Avenue dishes up hearty, filling sandwiches as well as all-day breakfast and other diner staples.

El Sabroso (Manhattan): Tucked away on W. 37th Street, El Sabroso is a simple lunch counter serving stellar Ecuadorian fare and Latin American comfort foods.

Joe's Pizza (Manhattan): This Carmine Street staple has been serving up hot and cheesy slices since 1975, making it an "iconic" New York City landmark.

Kai Feng Fu (Brooklyn): This "hole-in-the-wall" nook on 8th Avenue serves up freshly fried dumplings and a wide variety of other authentic Chinese dishes.

Lan Zhou Handmade Noodle (Flushing): Flushing features many Chinese eateries, but Lan Zhou Handmade Noodle, found in the basement of a food court called the Golden Shopping Mall, is said to have the best quality and variety of menu options.

Los Tacos No. 1 (Manhattan): This eatery was opened by three ambitious friends from Brawley, California and Tijuana who work to bring authentic Mexican flavors to the East Coast. Menu items are crafted from family recipes and are packed full of flavor.

Mamoun's Falafel (Manhattan): At Mamoun's Falafel, you'll find comfort in the traditional atmosphere and satisfaction in the eatery's wide range of menu options and diverse, authentic flavors of shawarma, kebabs and more.

Prince Street Pizza (Manhattan): Prince Street Pizza is changing the game by serving up square-shaped pies named for streets. These legendary slices are known as "SoHo Squares" and have turned the restaurant into a New York City staple.

Scarr's (Manhattan): With a retro atmosphere, Scarr's Pizza on Orchard Street serves up authentic New York City slices in an old-school style storefront.

Shu Jiao Fu Zhou Chinese Restaurant (Manhattan): Shu Jiao Fu Zhou on Eldrige Street keeps it simple by providing classic soup and noodle dishes as well as handmade dumplings and more.

Sofia Pizza Shoppe (Manhattan): Yes, more pizza — are you really all that surprised? This friendly 1st Avenue neighborhood pizzeria uses premium ingredients to craft signature pies with flavor profiles like none other.

Sushi by Bou (Manhattan): Named for Sushi Chef David Bouhadana, Sushi by Bou's original location opened in New York's Sanctuary Hotel in 2017 and has mastered the art of sushi. The locale is small on seating but huge on flavor.

Tasty Dumpling (Manhattan): This Mulberry Street staple serves affordable Chinese cuisine like dumplings, soups and pancakes, some of which are considered the city's best. Dig in!

Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles (Manhattan): Nestled on Doyers Street, Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles provides some of the city's best noodles, from thin, hand-pulled noodles to thick and frilly knife-peeled noodles. "They're all flawless," writes The Daily Meal.

Tian Jin Dumpling House (Flushing): Another Flushing staple nestled in the Golden Shopping Mall, Tian Jin serves up fresh, made-to-order dumplings as well as marinated tofu, cucumbers, Chinese sausages and more.

Uncle Boons Sister (Manhattan): Fresh Thai fare like lab, mataba and khao num ghai can be found front and center at Uncle Boons Sister on Mott Street.

Varenichnaya (Brooklyn): Russian restaurant Varenichnaya is known for its reasonable pricing and authenticity. The eatery specializes in vareniki (the Russian equivalent to ravioli) as well as other Russian comfort foods like pelmeni (smaller filled dumplings), blintzes, borscht and beef stroganoff.

To view The Daily Meal’s full list of the nation’s top hole-in-the-wall restaurants, click here .

