These Hudson Valley Counties Rank Among Best In State For Outdoor Activity

From the sands of Long Island beaches to the scenic parks of the Hudson Valley, New York is home to some of the best outdoor recreation in the country.

A new report from NewYorkUpstate.com, citing information from niche.com's 2019 rankings highlighted the best counties in the Empire State for outdoor activities.

Using a weighted scale using data from the U.S. Census, NOAA and other sources, Niche took factors into account such as air quality, local weather, and access to natural amenities and outdoor recreation. The complete methodology can be found here .

In the Hudson Valley, these counties ranked highest in the rankings:

Westchester County (first overall):

Population: 975,321;

Poverty rate: 9.4 percent;

Unemployment rate: 4.2 percent;

Median household income: $89,968.

Dutchess County (fourth):

Population: 295,685;

Poverty rate: 9.1 percent;

Unemployment rate: 4.4 percent;

Median household income: $75,585.

Orange County (sixth):

Population: 378,174;

Poverty rate: 12.1 percent;

Unemployment rate: 3.7 percent;

Median household income: $75,146.

Rockland County (seventh):

Population: 325,027;

Poverty rate: 13.9 percent;

Unemployment rate: 4.1 percent;

Median household income: $88,571.

Putnam County (13th):

Population: 99,464;

Poverty rate: 4.8 percent;

Unemployment rate: 3.6 percent;

Median household income: $99,608.

The complete rankings can be found here

