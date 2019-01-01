Contact Us
Lifestyle

These Are Best Diets For 2019, According To U.S. News Rankings

Valerie Musson
Joe Lombardi
U.S. News ranks best diets of 2019
U.S. News ranks best diets of 2019 Photo Credit: Pixabay

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the best diets for the upcoming year. The list encompasses more than 40 diet plans ranked into various weight loss categories, including healthy eating diets, commercial diets, fast weight-loss diets, and more.

Tops for weight-loss diets were a three-way tie between the vegan diet, the Jenny Craig diet, and the Flexitarian diet for the third place spot. Ranking second was the Volumetrics diet, and first was Weight Watchers.

Though the report categorizes these diets into multiple categories, they also rank the top three best overall diets. In third place is the Flexitarian diet, and in second place is the DASH diet. The first place contender for best overall diet is the Mediterranean diet, an eating plan based on traditional cuisine from Italy and Greece in the 1960s.

The Mediterranean diet has been scientifically proven to help prevent heart attacks in addition to aiding in weight loss. It involves eating more fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains and fish while limiting intake of refined grains, added sugars and processed meats.

"Whether you're trying to lose weight or manage your cholesterol, the 2019 Best Diets rankings provide each person a chance to evaluate what eating plan will work best for them and their particular needs," said Angela Haupt, Assistant Managing Editor of Health at U.S. News. "By profiling and providing in-depth data on more than 40 diets, as well as sample meals, consumers can rely on U.S. News for the tools they need to feel empowered to make well-informed lifestyle and wellness changes."

To view the full list of diet rankings for 2019, click here .

