'The Show Will Go On,' Woodstock 50 Organizers Say After Financial Backer Pulls Out Of Festival

Hours after the backers of Woodstock 50 abruptly pulled the plug on the much-anticipated celebration of the iconic music festival , organizers claimed the show will go on as scheduled.

In a statement to media outlets, including Rolling Stone , Woodstock 50 LLC said that "of course," the show would go on.

“We are committed to ensuring that the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock is marked with a festival deserving of its iconic name and place in American history and culture,” Woodstock 50 LLC said in a statement. “Although our financial partner is withdrawing, we will, of course, be continuing with the planning of the festival and intend to bring on new partners. We would like to acknowledge the State of New York and Schuyler County for all of their hard work and support.

"The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival, as there must be, and it’s going to be a blast.”

The effort to make the happening event of the decade take place topped off a crazy afternoon on Monday, April 29, when backers Dentsu Aegis Network announced they had decided not to invest additional funds to make the event happen.

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements,” the company said in a statement. “We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival.”

They went on to say they were pulling out because they didn't believe "the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name."

The brainchild of the event, Ulster County resident Michael Lang, who co-founded the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair, reportedly said that he vowed to make the show happen, despite the fact that tickets have not gone on sale as planned.

Scheduled for Aug. 16-18 at Watkins Glen in Schuyler County, the lineup of artists included such heavyweights as Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons and Jay-Z, to original 1969 Woodstock performers John Fogerty, John Sebastian, David Crosby, Canned Heat and Country Joe McDonald.

So far, there has been no word from the scheduled performers as the organizers insist the show will go on.

Daily Voice will keep you posted.

