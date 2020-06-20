Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
That's A Big Bear: Check Photos Of New Hudson Valley Sighting

Joe Lombardi
The rather large black bear spotted near the Northern Westchester/Fairfield County border in South Salem. Photo Credit: Bruce and Silke Silverstein
This bird feeder caught the black bear's attention in South Salem. Photo Credit: Bruce and Silke Silverstein
The black bear in South Salem. Photo Credit: Bruce and Silke Silverstein
This bear seems like it's at home in Rockland County on a deck. Photo Credit: Contributed
Police respond as a bear strolls through St. Mary's Cemetery in Rye Brook. Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department
A pair of bears outside a residence on Harris Road in Bedford Hills. Photo Credit: Martin Wayne
The duo in Bedford Hills from another angle. Photo Credit: Martin Wayne
A bear was spotted near the intersection of Richbell Road and Burgess Road in Scarsdale Photo Credit: Scarsdale Police Department

Black bears have not been shy about making their presence known throughout the area.

Whether on back porches, a golf course, and even a cemetery.

The latest sighting comes from Northern Westchester on Saturday, June 20.

It happened in South Salem on Old Church Lane, just west of the Fairfield County border in Ridgefield and Route 123. Photos submitted by Bruce and Silke Silverstein are shown in the first three images above.

There were multiple sightings of black bears and cubs reported in Rockland County in the past week, with some roaming through area backyards in Pomona, while others took leisurely strolls through quiet streets.

On Sunday morning, June 14, a Northern Westchester family observed a pair of bears on the front lawn. 

Police in Westchester responded on Friday, June 12 as a bear strolled through St. Mary's Cemetery in Rye Brook. 

On Thursday, June 11, a large black bear was spotted at the Maple Moor Golf Course on North Street in White Plains, forcing the club to temporarily shut down for the safety of golfers.

Earlier sightings were reported last week in Hastings, Greenburgh, and Scarsdale.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has previously said that unless a bear acts aggressively, it (or they) will be permitted to continue roaming freely.

According to the New York DEC, “though rarely seen by most New Yorkers, black bears are valued by hunters, photographers, and wildlife watchers.

“Be especially cautious around cubs, as mother bears are very protected,” officials said. “Never run from a bear; stay calm, speak in a loud and calm voice, and slowly back away from a safe distance. Make loud noises by shouting or banging pots to scare the bear away.

“Many people enjoy just knowing that bears are present in New York. For many, black bears symbolize wilderness and wildness, but increasingly, bears can be found in semi-rural environments, agricultural areas, and occasionally in urban centers.”

