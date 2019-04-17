Contact Us
Ten-Day Rockland Free Fair Will Includes Rides, Carnival Games, Sideshow Acts

Valerie Musson
Rockland Free Fair operating at Palisades Center between Thursday, April 18 and Sunday, April 28
Rockland Free Fair operating at Palisades Center between Thursday, April 18 and Sunday, April 28 Photo Credit: Google Maps

Stop by the Palisades Center between Thursday, April 18 and Sunday, April 28 to participate in the Rockland Free Fair — a 10-day event featuring amusement rides, carnival games and more.

The fair will operate in Parking Lot J across from Home Depot from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. between Friday, April 19 and Sunday, April 28.

Riders 36 inches or taller can purchase wristbands for $30 between Mondays and Thursdays. Tickets for rides cost $1.50 each, $30 for 20 tickets and $60 for 50 tickets and a free ride. Rides cost a minimum of three tickets each.

Guests can also take advantage of the fair’s many free offerings. In addition to free parking and admission, the Record and Burpee Children’s Zoo, the World of Wonders Amazement Show showcasing sword swallowers, fire eaters, knife throwers, escape artists and other sideshows will be available for viewing free of charge.

For more information, click here .

