Teen Charged With Rape, Attempted Strangulation Of 19-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

A teen was arrested for allegedly raping and attempting to strangle a 19-year-old woman.

Devon Austin Payne, of Cragsmoor in Ulster County, was arrested by Town of Montgomery Police following an investigation into the Wednesday, Nov. 6, sexual assault, said Town of Montgomery Police Investigator Stephen Ragni.

Payne was charged with felony rape, felony strangulation, aggravated harassment, stalking, assault, and unlawful imprisonment, police said.

He was arraigned in the Town of Montgomery Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail.

