Take 5 Ticket Worth $40K Sold In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Saw Mill Pharmacy in Yonkers
Saw Mill Pharmacy in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A winning New York Lottery ticket worth more than $40,000 was sold at a Westchester convenience store, officials announced.

New York Lottery officials announced that a jackpot-winning Take 5 ticket worth $40,933.50 was purchased at Saw Mill Pharmacy on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The winning numbers for the Take-5 evening drawing were 13-16-28-37-38.

In addition to the top prize, New York Lottery paid out 99 $620 prizes for players who matched four numbers, 3,902 $26 third-place prizes, and 43,777 lotto players matched two numbers that won them a free quick pick ticket.

It is unclear who purchased the winning lottery ticket.

According to New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take-5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

