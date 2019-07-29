Support Pours Into GoFundMe For Rockland Dad Who Forgot Twins In Hot Car

The family and friends of a New City man who allegedly left his 11month-old twins in his vehicle when he went to work and later found them dead have created a GoFundMe page to help the family deal with the tragedy.

The family of Juan Rodriguez, 39, who has been charged with two counts each of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter, are standing behind, what they call "a loving father and dedicated husband," following the horrible incident, the group said on the GoFundMe page.

According to officials, Luna, a girl, and Phoenix Rodriguez, a boy, were left in a Honda Accord vehicle as Rodriguez started his shift as a licensed clinical social worker around 8 a.m. Friday, July 26.

Juan Rodriguez discovered the twins while driving home from work and pulled over to the side of the roadway. A bypasser called the police.

Since the discovery, Rodriguez's wife, Marissa, a 4-year-old and two other children, ages 16 and 12, have been attempting to "process this unconscionable nightmare, we kindly ask for your love and support," the page said.

"Life will never be the same for them. Beyond being completely devastated and heart-broken, the road ahead is a difficult one, between funeral arrangements, the media frenzy preventing them from returning home, home and legal expenses, and lost wages."

The page said that Rodriguez is a disabled veteran, as well as a social worker for the VA Hospital in the Bronx; with first-hand knowledge of how traumatic experiences can impact lives.

"He has helped countless veterans with their daily lives and has served as a liaison between veterans, and outside agencies that work closely with the VA hospital, the page said. "He has dedicated his life to public service, positively affecting thousands of lives. Juan is an honest and hard-working man. A man who now has to deal with the same type of traumatic loss that he has helped others cope with in the past."

Known as Forgotten Baby Syndrome, where parents accidentally forget about a child and leave them in their vehicle while performing daily tasks and routines, parents often think that their child is in a safe place, like daycare or at home.

" It has become a reoccurrence across the country, and unfortunately, it happened on July 26th, while Juan worked in the VA hospital in the Bronx; a shift he has done nearly every day, to support his family and children," the page added.

The family and friends are asking the public for help with living and legal expenses to help get them "through this horrible and dark moment, and to find peace during this nightmare."

"We are asking for community support, in the same manner, that Juan and Marissa have supported this community, while they cope with this tragedy," the page said.

To date, $35,000 of a $60,000 goal has been raised.

To assist the Rodriguez Family, click here.

