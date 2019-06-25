Contact Us
Lifestyle

Support Pours In For Family Whose Home Was Destroyed In Fire

Kathy Reakes
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a Warwick family who lost everything to a fire.
A Warwick family who lost everything it owns during a house fire is being helped by the community through a GoFundMe page .

The fire started around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at the home in Warwick, said the Warwick Fire Department. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene the home was fully engulfed in flames but everyone inside was able to make it out

The family, including Nancy and Richard Pennings, said they were outside by the pool when they saw smoke over their home.

The Warwick Fire Department said the fire moved fast, due to high winds, and the home was a total loss.

More than 50 firefighters from various departments responded to the scene to help try and save the home.

Volunteers with the Warwick Fire Department were helped by several area fire departments.

The GoFundMe page said the family's losses included its vehicles.

"Many of you are familiar with Nancy and Richard Pennings, as they have been an invaluable part of our community their whole lives and have helped so many people over the years," the page says.

To date, some $15,000 of a $20,000 goal has been raised. To help the family, click here.

