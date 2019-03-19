Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 17-Year-Old Charged After Stabbing Of Fellow Student In Rockland, Police Say
Lifestyle

Supermoon Will Ring In Spring For First Time In 38 Years

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A comparison of a supermoon, left, and a micromoon, right.
A comparison of a supermoon, left, and a micromoon, right. Photo Credit: NASA

Just hours after the start of spring, you'll want to keep an eye on the sky.

That's because, no matter what time zone you're in, look out for year's last supermoon at 9:43 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 20. A few hours earlier, at 5:58 p.m., the spring equinox marks the end of winter.

This marks the first time there's been a supermoon on Day 1 of spring since March 1981.

As if that's not enough, the start of spring and the supermoon will come as an asteroid passes about 200,000 miles from Earth. The asteroid, called 2019 EA2, will be even closer to Earth than the moon, according to the Minor Planet Center .

A supermoon is a full moon that nearly coincides with a perigee (the closest the moon comes to the Earth in its orbit) resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the moon viewed from Earth. (See image above.)

Wednesday will be sunny during the day with a high temperature around 50 degrees, but clouds will increase during the evening.

The most recent full supermoon occurred on Feb. 19, following one in January.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.