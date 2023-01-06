Contact Us
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp From Hudson Valley Comes Out As Gay

"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp.
"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Westchester County native Noah Schnapp, a star of the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things," has publicly come out as gay. 

Schnapp, who grew up in Scarsdale and attended the town's public schools, made the announcement through his Tik Tok account in a video he posted on Thursday, Jan. 5. 

In the short video, he wrote, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'" 

Additionally, in the caption, he noted the similarity to the character he plays on "Stranger Things," Will Byers, who was also confirmed to be gay by Schnapp in July 2022, according to a report by Variety. 

"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," Schnapp wrote. 

In the show, Schnapp's character of Will is depicted as in love with his best friend, Mike, who is played by Finn Wolfhard. 

In the July interview with Variety, Schnapp said he was proud to play a character that people could relate with. 

"People have come up to me — I was just in Paris and this, like, 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, ‘Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid.’ That just made me so happy to hear," he said in the interview.

