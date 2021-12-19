Contact Us
date 2021-12-19
'Stranger Things' Star From Hudson Valley Announces His College Choice

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Noah Schnapp opens his UPenn acceptance letter.
A star of the popular drama series "Stranger Things" who grew up in Westchester County has announced where he's headed for college.

The actor on the Netflix show rocked a Wharton UPenn hoodie and held hands with his twin sister Chloe, while opening his acceptance letter on his laptop in a video posted to TikTok, as originally reported by Page Six.

The 17-year-old Scarsdale native plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things."

The show's fourth season is set to premiere next year, when Schnapp begins classes at the Ivy League school in Philadelphia.

