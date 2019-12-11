Stephen King Apple TV Plus Movie 'Lisey’s Story' Films In Hudson Valley

Filming for the latest Stephen King adaptation, “Lisey’s Story” made its way to the Hudson Valley, bringing Hollywood to a small Westchester village.

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore was among the cast and crew to take over Tuckahoe Village Hall and the Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 11, as filming for the much-anticipated Apple TV Plus miniseries based on the Stephen King novel continued in the tri-state area.

Film equipment and production trucks could be seen lining Main Street and Columbus Avenue in Tuckahoe for several hours on Wednesday, as the crew filmed scenes for the miniseries that is being produced by J.J. Abrams.

Other notable cast members starring in “Lisey’s Story” include Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Sung Kang, and Dane DeHaan. The production has been in the works for more than two years before the miniseries got off the ground.

"Lisey's Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there's a kind of openness on the streaming services on TV and even the cable networks,” King told Variety in 2017. “There’s more freedom to do stuff now and when you do a movie from a book, there's this thing that I call the sitting on a suitcase syndrome.

"That is where you try to pack in all the clothes at once and the suitcase won't close. So it's tough to take a book that is fully textured, and do it in two hours and 10 minutes. But as a TV show, you have 10 hours.”

The miniseries will tell the tale of a widow - played by Moore - of a successful novelist - played by Owen - who is terrorized with an obsessed fan of the deceased writer. King is expected to write all eight episodes of the miniseries and will serve as an executive producer, alongside Moore.

