Stella Artois To Pop The Top On New Beer In Sleepy Hollow On Halloween

What better place can you think of to pop the top on a new -- limited edition -- beer named Midnight Lager on Halloween than in Sleepy Hollow?

As a nod to the local lore of the legend’s ghostly midnight rider, Stella is releasing its new "black" lager only in Sleeping Hollow where it will be given away for free for several hours.

Visitors and residents of the village can stop by J. P. Doyle’s, at 48 Beekman Ave., and the Hudson Anchor, 222 Beekman Ave., for free pours of Midnight Lager from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 31.

If you can’t make it to either spot, nearby bars will also have the special brew available for purchase during those same hours, while supplies last:

Set Back Inn, 33 Main St, Tarrytown

EATalia on Hudson, 385 S Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson

105 Twenty Bar & Grill, 120 Grand St, Croton-On-Hudson

The Tavern at Croton Landing, 41 N Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson

The Grandstand, 197 Grand St, Croton-On-Hudson,

The company says the new holiday brew is a black lager with notes of Belgian dark chocolate and freshly brewed espresso.

It will be available nationwide on Monday, Nov. 4.

