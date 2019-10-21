Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Ex-Con Sentenced To Federal Prison For Distributing Heroin In Rockland
Lifestyle

Stella Artois To Pop The Top On New Beer In Sleepy Hollow On Halloween

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Midnight Lager will be given away for free on Halloween in Sleepy Hollow.
Midnight Lager will be given away for free on Halloween in Sleepy Hollow. Photo Credit: Stella Artois

What better place can you think of to pop the top on a new -- limited edition -- beer named Midnight Lager on Halloween than in Sleepy Hollow?

As a nod to the local lore of the legend’s ghostly midnight rider, Stella is releasing its new "black" lager only in Sleeping Hollow where it will be given away for free for several hours.

Visitors and residents of the village can stop by J. P. Doyle’s, at 48 Beekman Ave., and the Hudson Anchor, 222 Beekman Ave., for free pours of Midnight Lager from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 31.

If you can’t make it to either spot, nearby bars will also have the special brew available for purchase during those same hours, while supplies last:

  • Set Back Inn, 33 Main St, Tarrytown
  • EATalia on Hudson, 385 S Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson
  • 105 Twenty Bar & Grill, 120 Grand St, Croton-On-Hudson
  • The Tavern at Croton Landing, 41 N Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson
  • The Grandstand, 197 Grand St, Croton-On-Hudson,

The company says the new holiday brew is a black lager with notes of Belgian dark chocolate and freshly brewed espresso.

It will be available nationwide on Monday, Nov. 4.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.