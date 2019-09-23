Stars, Awards, And Gin: NY, NJ, CT Represent At Primetime Emmys

Did you catch the Emmys? For many we're currently living in the “Platinum Age” of Television, and there were many great shows, writers, and actors—several of whom have a local link—to root for and honor at last night's awards.

Of the trio from North Jersey nominated in acting categories, only Vera Farmiga (Passaic County born and raised) didn’t win; she was nominated in the Supporting Actress Limited Series or Movie category for her role in Netflix’s “When They See Us.” Peter Dinklage (originally from Morris County) and George R. R. Martin (Hudson County) brought home the gold for the final season of "Game of Thrones"—for Best Supporting Actor, Drama and as one of the producers of “Game of Thrones,” which won for Best Drama Series, respectively.

Those with a New York connection didn’t do so badly either. Rye, N.Y.-born Jason Bateman took home the Emmy for Directing, Drama Series for his Netflix show “Ozark” and Nassau County native Kate McKinnon was part of the cast that helped “Saturday Night Live” earn an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

Natasha Lyonne, originally from Great Neck on Long Island, didn’t collect a statuette for her Netflix comedy “Russian Doll” however, and neither did her writer, Lesley Headland, a 1999 Staples graduate from Westport, CT. The other Connecticut representative, Paul Dano, Wilton High School Class of ’02 (Wilton, CT) also only had the honor of being nominated as he did not win in the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for his role in Showtime’s “Escape from Dannemora.”

Not nominated in any category, it was nevertheless a win for Connecticut-based Highclere Castle Gin, which participated in the Backstage Creations Giving Suite at the 71st Emmys.

If you weren't backstage at the Emmy's last night, then you missed an opportunity to try Highclere Castle Gin. The Connecticut-based spirit is currently rolling out across the United States.

“ Highclere Castle Gin prides itself on being the highest quality, consistent with the history and pedigree of Highclere Castle. Therefore, it made sense to partner with the Television Academy which also has a long-standing history of celebrating excellence with the Emmy Awards,” said Adam von Gootkin, co-founder and CEO of Highclere Castle Spirits.

“The Downton Abbey television series [which filmed at Highclere Castle] illuminated the legacy of Highclere Castle with millions of viewers and participating in the Giving Suite at the Emmy Awards is an excellent way to bring the Castle’s gin to the forefront with consumers.”

“Downton Abbey” the television series, it’s worth noting, was winner of six primetime Emmy awards over the years. The companion film, which opened on Sept. 20, is said to have taken in about $31 million in domestic sales over the weekend, making it the #1 box office draw.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.