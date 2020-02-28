Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Dies A Week After Assault In Area, Police Say
Lifestyle

Star Of Popular Netflix Series Dines In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Actor Penn Badgley (in the center in the baseball hat) recently dined at Savona's Trattoria in Kingston.
Actor Penn Badgley (in the center in the baseball hat) recently dined at Savona's Trattoria in Kingston. Photo Credit: Savona's Trattoria

Penn Badgley fans might not have even noticed the "You" star sitting among them casually enjoying dinner at a popular Hudson Valley eatery.

But sure, enough, if you look beneath the baseball hat, there he was in Ulster County at Savona's Trattoria in Kingston over the weekend.

The restaurant was lucky enough to get a photo with the star and post it to its Facebook page.

Badgley, who plays an unassuming bookstore manager, I mean "stalker," on the hit Netflix series that first aired on the Lifetime channel, was also reportedly spotted at several other local spots.

"You" fans know that the show is no stranger to the area. Heck, Lake Mahopac, was even mentioned in the second season.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.