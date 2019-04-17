Spring Rockland Repair Café Coming Soon

The Spring Rockland Repair Cafe has been scheduled for Sunday, May 5, according to County Executive Ed Day.

The event is intended to pair volunteer Repair Coaches, who are neighbors with DIY expertise, with those who bring in items that need to be repaired, such as computers, lamps, clothing, small appliances, toys, electronics and more.

Anything that can be carried in by an individual will be considered for repair, event sponsors say, aside from items with gas engines. Therefore, lawn mowers, chainsaws and gas-powered landscaping equipment are restricted.

Repair Coaches will fix items free of charge as long as they have the materials they need on-hand.

The event will be held at the Rockland BOCES Jesse Kaplan School in (65 Parrott Road in West Nyack) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Repairing broken items reduces waste and minimizes the number of truckloads of trash that must be transported to landfills for disposal, according to Anna Roppolo, Executive Director of the Rockland County Solid Waste Management Authority.

“Repairs not only save money and resources; they can help minimize CO2 emissions. Reducing what we put into the trash is how we can make the greatest impact,” said Roppolo.

Sponsors for this event include the Rockland Conservation & Service Corps (a program of the Rockland County Youth Bureau), Rockland County Solid Waste Management Authority and Rockland BOCES.

Keep in mind that there is a two-item limit. For more information, or to call ahead to see if a Repair Coach can fix your item, call 845-364-2932 or send an email to rcsc@co.rockland.ny.us.

“The benefits of this partnership are extensive and transformational; preserving repair know-how skills by passing them on to the younger generation is critical to Rockland’s shared future,” said County Executive Day. “I ask that you join me in this important initiative because only by working together, fostering a true sense of community, can we complete the renaissance that we have begun in this county.”

