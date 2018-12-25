Spring 2019 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Dates Unveiled

The dates for Hudson Valley’s 2019 Restaurant Week have officially been revealed.

Considered to be the largest and most successful dining event in the region, HVRW occurs in the spring and fall of each year and is intended to help boost restaurants' business during slower periods of the year.

Each participating restaurant will set a three-course, prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menu to show off its best dishes in addition to offering its traditional menu.

This Spring’s HVRW is set to take place from Monday, March 11 to Sunday, March 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.