Speculation Swirls That Bill Cosby Will Return To Home In New England

Since the release of Bill Cosby from prison members of the press have been camped out at his Western Massachusetts home where speculation swirled that he may reunite there with his wife Camille.

But by late Thursday, July 1, there was no sign of the disgraced comedian at his Franklin County compound hours after he left his suburban Philadelphia home.

Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday, June 30, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction of aggravated indecent assault, on the grounds that his due process rights had been violated.

He spent his first night of freedom at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania home, but left on Thursday, reportedly to meet up with Camille, who he has not seen since going to prison.

The news of his meeting with Camille led to speculation that he was headed for Massachusetts where he has had a home in Shelburne Falls for decades.

But by late Thursday, there was no sign of Bill or Camille Cosby or preparations for their arrival.

Cosby had been accused of sexually assaulting 60 women by using drugs, with many of the cases dating back to the 1960s.

A family spokesperson told the press that Cosby will spend a few weeks with Camille at an undisclosed location.

