Social Media Stars' Visit To Pizzeria In Region Shuts Down Eatery

When a couple who have become famous on social media ducked into a uber-popular pizzeria in Connecticut for a bite, the eatery ended up having to close its doors.

That's what happened on Sunday, May 30 in Fairfield County, when the TikTok tandem of Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck paid a visit to Locali Pizza Bar & Kitchen in New Canaan, according to Jamie Caceres, a waiter at the restaurant.

For those not in the know, D’Amelio, age 19, is a singer from Norwalk who has more than 52.1 million followers on the app. Her boyfriend, Beck, age 20, has some 27.3 million followers for his mostly personality-driven posts.

TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Noah Beck/Twitter

The two are so popular that within 10 to 15 minutes after arriving, the word spread online and more than 250 fans were outside the restaurant, with many coming in wanting to take photos of the couple who were snuggled in a corner both with one other person.

"It was crazy," said Caceres. "I knew who they were right away, but of course I was at work so I would never bother them."

At one point so many fans were attempting to come inside the already packed restaurant that the owners decided to close it down so the couple and other diners could enjoy their meals.

Caceres said they ordered all the restaurant's favorite signature dishes and were very friendly with everyone.

When the couple left they stopped and greeted fans and posed for some photos.

This isn't the first brush with fame for the eatery. Northern Westchester resident Martha Stweart herself recently touted the clam pie on Instagram she sampled at the restaurant's Mount Kisco location. Stewart lives in Katonah.

