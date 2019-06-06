Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Slice Of History: Posa Posa Of Rockland Chosen For Prestigious Pizza Exhibit

Posa Posa owners John and Antonino.
Posa Posa owners John and Antonino. Photo Credit: Posa Posa/Facebook

The owners of a Rockland restaurant will share some of their secrets -- along with their praised pies -- during a special exhibit next week at Ellis Island, “A Slice of History: Pizza in America.”

Posa Posa of Nanuet is one of only five pizzerias selected for the special exhibit, scheduled from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. next Wednesday, June 12, at the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration.

Free pizza will be served from ovens outside the entrance to the museum. A band will spice up the celebratory mood.

Co-sponsoring the event are the National Park Service and Evelyn Hill Inc., the food service concessionaire at the Statue of Liberty since 1931 and Ellis Island since 2009.

The other participants:

  • Nellie's Place of Waldwick, NJ;
  • Kesté of Bleecker St., NYC;
  • NY Pizza Suprema of 8th Ave., NYC;
  • Johnny's of Mount Vernon

Now 35 years in business, Posa Posa offers a variety of pies -- among them, chicken, bacon and ranch, fisherman's pizza (shrimp, mussels, clams and garlic), Buffalo chicken, and penne ala vodka.

Yelpers rave about its Fresca pie, with a Sicilian-style crust topped with zucchini, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms.

Ferry service for the event will be available from Liberty State Park in Jersey City and Battery Park in downtown Manhattan.

