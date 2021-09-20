Singer From Hudson Valley To Appear On Season Premiere Of NBC's 'The Voice'

A new contestant appearing on the season premiere of the super popular "The Voice," is from the area.

Westchester resident David Vogel, of Valhalla, will have his chance to impress the judges on Monday, Sept. 20 when he hits the stage.

The show airs on NBC at 8 p.m.

According to Vogel's Instagram page, he started writing songs when he was age 13 or 14 and loves to play his acoustic guitar. He describes himself as "a starry-eyed lover.”

He said songwriting and performing was something he always wanted to do, but it didn't come easy for him, and still doesn't.

"I wrote a lot of songs over the years; some really bad ones and some good ones here and there," Vogel said on Instagram.

Currently, part of a band, Jadan, which is based out of New York, Vogel says they have a new EP "A Futile Attempt."

But his band buddies won't be with him when he hits the stage at "The Voice."

So what makes the 23-year-old tick when it comes to music?

"I think experiencing real things like love and loss and joy and sadness and all the things in between helped me write from a true place of understanding, and even the lack thereof. that’s when I could take paper and a pen and spill my guts out into a song, and it sounds good too! from a place of realness," he wrote on Instagram.

Vogel is now based out of Nashville.

