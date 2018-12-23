Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Several Turkey Products Recalled Amid Widening Salmonella Outbreak

A look at some of the labels that are among those in the recall.
A look at some of the labels that are among those in the recall. Photo Credit: USDA

Federal officials announced a recall of several ground turkey products amid a widening salmonella outbreak.

The recall comes as 52 new cases of illness linked to the outbreak have been reported, bringing the number of illnesses to 216 people in 38 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

More than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey have been recalled by Minnesota-based Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales.

Eighty-four people have been hospitalized, and one death has been reported, since the outbreak began in November 2017.

Consumers are being used not to use the recalled products.

For a list of products, click here.

For product labels, click here.

