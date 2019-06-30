Seen Her? This 1-Year-Old Dog Goes Missing In Nanuet

Seen her?

An alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old rescue puppy who escaped its leash and took off in Nanuet on Thursday, June 27.

The dog - whose name has not been provided - was reported missing by her concerned family after it got loose in the area of West Nyack Road and Route 59. Its owners noted that the dog is a rescue and “very afraid.”

In a Facebook post, a user reported that she spotted the dog at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Ocean State Job Lot in Nanuet near Dog Hill.

Anyone who spots the puppy has been asked to send a private message to Rockland Found Pets on Facebook to help track down the scared dog.

